West Ham target powerful centre-back who Arsenal were once keen on

With just over a fortnight left of the summer transfer window, it appears as if West Ham are finally, and not before time, getting their act together in terms of incoming transfers.

So far, only Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have been confirmed, but it appears that the Hammers are pushing ahead with a number of other options.

There are various areas of the squad that need addressing and that’s before factoring in the possible departures of Lucas Paqueta to Man City and Michail Antonio to the Saudi Pro League.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the club appear to be going after Bayer Leverkusen’s brick wall of a centre-back in 22-year-old Ivorian, Odilon Kossounou, per The Guardian (subscription required).

The Sun reported back in 2021 that the player was on Arsenal’s radar, whilst he was also being looked at by Liverpool and both Milan clubs at the time.

Clearly, if there is a deal to be done, then the Hammers need to move quickly, not only to agree a fee with the Bundesliga side, but also to ensure that personal terms are acceptable.

Dilly-dallying at this stage will serve no purpose whatsoever, nor will long, drawn out negotiations.

The east Londoner side have brought this ‘last-minute’ rush upon themselves and any further delays will only ensure a real scramble at the end of the window, which Moyes can well do without.