Erik ten Hag makes public how he feels about Harry Maguire staying at Man United

Harry Maguire is set to stay at Man United for the rest of the current season and during his press conference on Friday, Erik ten Hag has revealed his feelings about the centre-back’s decision to remain at Old Trafford.

Since arriving in Manchester, Maguire has not been a player the Dutch coach has relied on and spent most of last season on the bench. That will likely be the same this time around and the England star has also been stripped of the captain’s armband.

With game time limited, West Ham tried to make a move for the defender this summer but a move fell through as Maguire was unable to agree to personal terms with the London club and his payoff at United was also an issue.

Maguire is now set to remain at Old Trafford this season and compete for his place alongside Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof; Ten Hag has spoke about the Englishman during his press conference on Friday.

Ten Hag stated on Friday that he is happy over Maguire’s decision and once again challenged the England international to prove that he deserves a first-team place.

The United boss said via the Daily Mail: “Harry is a player for us, and I’m happy he is here.

“We need a good squad and we have four good centre-halves. Including Luke Shaw, we have five and we need it because we are going to play 50 to 60 games this season.