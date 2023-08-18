(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints at more Liverpool signings

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out Liverpool making more summer signings before next month’s transfer deadline.

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, Klopp is well on his way to rebuilding his midfield following the recent departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, failure to sign either of his top two defensive midfield targets, the German tactician has missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia; both of whom opted to join Chelsea over the Reds.

And reacting to suggestions the Merseyside giants could continue their spending, Klopp, who spoke to reporters ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, said: “Incomings? There’s still time so let’s have a look and that’s what we’ll do.”

