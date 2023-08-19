Liverpool already considering replacements for Mo Salah

It appears as if Liverpool are planning for the future with news that replacements for their incredible striker, Mo Salah, are already being considered.

The Egyptian King has played the fullest part in Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield revolution of the past few years, but there’s no escaping the fact that will be 32 years of age at the end of the current 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Teams from the Saudi Pro League have been trying to hoover up the best footballing talent from across Europe, and though it’s believed that Salah has been targeted, there has been no encouragement from the player or his representatives.

Mo Salah remains committed to Liverpool. Although Saudi interest genuine, as previously revealed Salah is only viewed as a feasible target in 2024. Will be a PIF-led move should it materialise in 12 months. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have both discussed Salah in the past… pic.twitter.com/v0Q9M3pXHo — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 15, 2023

The situation could change dramatically in 12 months, however, as reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, notes, the striker could be a more achievable target next summer.

According to Football Transfers, both Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane are liked by Jurgen Klopp and are viewed as potential replacements.

Given that no deals are likely until next summer at the very earliest, things could change significantly, though what the news does indicate is that, for the first time, Klopp and the board are looking towards life beyond Salah.

With Sadio Mane having left months ago and Roberto Firmino having moved on at the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, losing Salah would see the last man standing from one of the most feared front threes of recent times in European football bringing the curtain definitively down on that era.