Video: Bruno Fernandes misses an absolute sitter from 6 yards out

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was guilty of a shocking miss in the first half as he failed to score a header from just 6 yards out.

A well-placed cross from Luke Shaw found Fernandes completely unmarked in the box. However, the Portuguese international headed it wide of the left post, squandering a golden chance to score.

Watch the miss below:

BIG CHANCE! ? Bruno Fernandes fails to hit the target from 6 yards out! ? pic.twitter.com/x13nT7o7RI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2023

The miss could prove costly for Manchester United if Tottenham manage to capitalise on it and secure a favorable outcome in the game.