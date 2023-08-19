Video: Bruno Fernandes misses an absolute sitter from 6 yards out

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was guilty of a shocking miss in the first half as he failed to score a header from just 6 yards out.

A well-placed cross from Luke Shaw found Fernandes completely unmarked in the box. However, the Portuguese international headed it wide of the left post, squandering a golden chance to score.

Watch the miss below:

 

 

The miss could prove costly for Manchester United if Tottenham manage to capitalise on it and secure a favorable outcome in the game.

 

