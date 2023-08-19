Video: “Man United are the new Spurs” – Roy Keane goes in hard on Red Devils after insipid defeat

Roy Keane has never been backwards in coming forwards with an opinion, and quite often his ire is directed at underperforming players at his former club, Man United.

After an insipid defeat at White Hart Lane against Tottenham, Keane had every right to dissect the visitors performance, but his comment that “Man United are the new Spurs” will have cut deep.

The north Londoners have often been dubbed ‘Spursy’ because of a lack of killer instinct, and anyone connected with the Red Devils may consider Keane’s broadside a real insult.

? "I think Man United are the new Spurs… DESPERATE" ? Roy Keane is NOT happy! ? pic.twitter.com/L0KjpkB7ht — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports