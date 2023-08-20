“Huge concern” – Alan Shearer fearful for Man United’s midfield

Manchester United suffered defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Red Devils came into this weekend’s fixture off the back of a sub-par opening Premier League performance against Wolves.

Although Erik Ten Hag oversaw a narrow 1-0 victory on Monday, the Dutchman would have been furious with how his side played, especially considering they were extremely lucky not to have conceded a late penalty.

But onto Spurs this weekend and there would have been an expectation the team would have put on a better showing. It wasn’t to be though, and following a dominant performance from the home team, Ten Hag’s Reds were left deflated after Pape Sarr’s opener was doubled by a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

And reacting to United’s second shocking performance in as many Game Weeks, Match of The Day pundit Alan Shearer believes the 20-time league winners’ midfield, which included Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summing signing Mason Mount, will be a huge cause for concern for Ten Hag.

“They’ve been overrun in both the games that they’ve had,” the ex-Newcastle striker told BBC.

“They’ve been bossed in the midfield and that’s a huge concern for them.”

Shearer’s assessment comes at the same time leading journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting the Red Devils still want to sign another midfielder before next month’s transfer deadline.