Picture: Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers nasty face injury after collision with Emi Martinez

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to the Everton line-up lasted only 38 minutes as he was forced off following a nasty collision with Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

A mere 10 minutes into the match, a ball was crossed into the Aston Villa penalty area, and Calvert-Lewin rose to meet it.

Unfortunately, he collided with the incoming Martinez, resulting in a face-first impact on the goalkeeper’s shoulder.

This collision led to significant swelling of Calvert-Lewin’s cheekbone.

Despite initially receiving on-field medical treatment and being cleared to continue, he managed to play for just another 25 minutes before ultimately being substituted.

See the gruesome injury below: