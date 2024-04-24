Everton have doubled their lead against Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby courtesy of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header.

The Reds have not been able to match their city rivals’ intensity throughout the match and the Toffees deservedly took the lead in the game after 27 minutes through Jarrad Branthwaite.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have started the second half better but have conceded again as Calvert-Lewin headed in from a corner.

The goal may have just ended Liverpool’s Premier League dreams and it also has big ramifications for the bottom half of the table as a win will all but confirm Everton’s survival.

Watch: Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubles Everton’s lead vs Liverpool

"EVERTON'S NUMBER NINE!" ? What a header, Dominic Calvert-Lewin! ??? pic.twitter.com/vSqoRAP13E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024