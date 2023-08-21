Exclusive: Transfer expert names the €60m-rated player that West Ham are “in love” with

After an away draw at Bournemouth and a stunning home victory over Chelsea, David Moyes will be well pleased with how his West Ham side have begun the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Hammers ended last season better than they began it, so carrying their form over is no bad thing, albeit a full campaign of decent results is required for the east Londoners to continue their good work of late.

Another run deep into the Europa League will only enhance the club’s credibility as a force both domestically and on the continent, and to that end they would be an easier ‘sell’ to players that are perhaps considering pastures new.

Some fresh blood in a few areas of the pitch wouldn’t go amiss, and to that end, it’s believed that the Hammers are trying their upmost to bring in exciting and in-demand talent, Jeremy Doku, rated at €55m-€60m.

“Man City had a new contact with Rennes, discussing a verbal proposal not a formal bid,” Fabrizio Romano said on The Debrief podcast.

“The verbal proposal was for something around €55m-€60m including some add-ons.

“[…] It’s not an easy conversation because Doku is an important player for Rennes, but the conversation was positive in the morning.

“[…] It’s true that West Ham are in love with Jeremy Doku so they’re trying every way to approach the player, but of course when you have Manchester City in the race it’s very complicated.”

Of course, when Man City come calling, it’s always going to be hard to turn them down.

Pep Guardiola continues to show why he is the best coach in the world, and the lure of playing alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden et al doesn’t need the kind of hard sell that Moyes may have to employ if the Hammers are to have any chance of getting the player to the London Stadium.