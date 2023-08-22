Liverpool midfield target could stay at current club as European giants leaning towards keeping star

Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder is still ongoing but one of the Reds’ targets could end up staying at his current club.

According to German reporter Raphael Honigstein, he is under the impression that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel “would sanction a move” regarding Ryan Gravenberch to any interested party but “the club are leaning towards ” keeping the Dutch midfielder.

The Bundesliga giants paid around £20m to sign Gravenberch from Ajax last summer but his career has stagnated as the 21-year-old did not get a lot of game time last season in Munich.

That gave Liverpool hope of signing Gravenberch this summer, as well as rivals Man United, but it seems that it might not happen.

German expert speaks about Ryan Gravenberch’s situation at Bayern Munich

Speaking about Gravenberch’s situation at Bayern, as well as the interest from Liverpool and Man United, German football expert Raphael Honigstein says a final decision is yet to be made but the club are leaning towards keeping Gravenberch.

The reporter said via Football365: “Ryan Gravenberch faces an uncertain future as Bayern Munich weigh up selling the 21-year-old.

“The Netherlands international is open to a move away from the Bavarian capital after seeing limited game time in his first season at the club.

“He started only three games and never played more than 45 minutes in a single match in 2022-23. Thomas Tuchel once again left him on the bench for the German champions’ 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday as well.”

Honigstein continued by saying: “While many of Gravenberch’s team-mates have praised his training performances and club officials believe that the former Ajax midfielder should be given more time, Tuchel has indicated that he would sanction a move.

“A final decision is yet to be made but the club are leaning towards keeping Gravenberch in the hope that Tuchel will find a way to integrate him before the January window when the situation can be reassessed.”