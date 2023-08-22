Unwanted Chelsea star has yet to speak to Pochettino and is currently training with U21’s

Many football fans across the globe would not have imagined the career of Romelu Lukaku building up to him training with Chelsea’s U21s ahead of a new season but that is the situation the unwanted striker finds himself in.

The Belgium star is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the 2023/24 season and the 30-year-old has blown a move back to Inter Milan by flirting with the idea of moving to their bitter rivals Juventus.

This has left Lukaku’s career in limbo with Saudi Arabia seeming like the only destination for the striker at this stage. According to Matt Law, The former Man United star is currently training with the Chelsea u21 squad and has not even spoken to manager Mauricio Pochettino yet, despite the Argentine being at the London clubs for months now.

? Romelu Lukaku is currently training with the Chelsea u21 squad and has not even spoken to manager Mauricio Pochettino yet. (Source: @Matt_Law_DT) pic.twitter.com/ZisDg9Yhq7 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 22, 2023

Lukaku has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026 having resigned for Chelsea back in the summer of 2021 and his second spell at the West London outfit has not gone to plan. The Belgium star only scored 15 goals in his first season and spent the last campaign on loan with Inter, which wasn’t spectacular either, bagging just 14 goals across an injury-hit season.

It remains to be seen where Lukaku ends up for the season but time is running out for the 30-year-old with the transfer window shutting in over a week.