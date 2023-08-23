“Absolutely terrific” – Ally McCoist believes Arsenal have made the signing of the season

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been praised as the signing of the season so far by talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist.

The England international has looked a superb edition for the Gunners since his big move from West Ham United, and it looks as though he’s going to have an important role to play for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

McCoist has praised Rice as being terrific so far, and said it was hard to see past him as the best new signing we’ve seen so far in the Premier League.

See the video clip below for McCoist’s comments in full to talkSPORT…

If Rice can carry on like this then Arsenal fans will be very happy, as the 24-year-old has it in him to add a completely new dimension to this side.

It’s otherwise been a bit of a mixed summer transfer window for Arsenal, with Kai Havertz a surprise signing who’s not made that much impact so far, while the highly-rated Jurrien Timber picked up a serious injury in his first league outing which may well end his entire season.

David Raya has also joined on loan from Brentford but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to displace Aaron Ramsdale as number one.