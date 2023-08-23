Crystal Palace eyeing Leicester City striker with 56 goals in 210 appearances

Roy Hodgson clearly isn’t happy with the way that his Crystal Palace strikers have begun the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The elder statesman amongst the Premier League manager has seen his side draw a blank against Arsenal and narrowly beat Sheffield United on the opening day.

With such a vibrant, attacking side at his disposal, one goal scored in two games isn’t enough to get Hodgson excited, and with nine days left of the transfer window it appears that the south Londoners are going to do their upmost to bring in a striker who has 56 goals in 210 appearances according to the Daily Mail.

In order for there to be room for Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho to join, however, the Selhurst Park outfit must first get rid of Jean-Philippe Mateta say the Daily Mail.

It’s believed that RB Leipzig could be interested in taking the player, though nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

Without the guile, power and pace of Wilfried Zaha, Palace seem to have lost a lot of their ‘zip’ in attack, and that could be a worry for Hodgson.

Therefore, any more for Iheanacho isn’t just strategic but necessary.

There’s plenty of time to secure the player’s future, though the sooner Mateta agrees to join Leipzig – if indeed he wants to – the better.