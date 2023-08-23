€40 million-rated ace closing in on Manchester United move

Manchester United are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has done quite well for OGC Nice this past season and L’Equipe (h/t GFFN) are reporting that the player could be heading to Manchester United.

Apparently, the 23-year-old has been identified as a replacement for Harry Maguire. The former Leicester City defender has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he has been linked with a move away from the club. It remains to be seen whether the England international can secure a move away from Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes.

He is no longer a key player for the Red Devils and he will need to leave in order to play regularly. Maguire was recently stripped of the captain’s armband as well. Todibo would be a quality long-term replacement for the England international.

The 23-year-old has shown his quality in the French league and he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League as well. The Frenchman is reportedly valued at €40 million.

Manchester United have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the only reliable defenders at the club right now and they need to add more depth and quality to that department.

The Red Devils will be hoping to compete for the league title and do well in the UEFA Champions League. They need a better squad in order to do well across multiple competitions and someone like Todibo would be a wise addition.

A move to Manchester United will be an exciting opportunity for the 23-year-old as well and he will look to establish himself as a key player for them in the coming seasons.