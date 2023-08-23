Premier League star worth £50m wants Tottenham move with several English clubs interest

Tottenham are preparing to bid for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson as the forward would like to move to the North London club this summer.

The Wales international is a player in demand this transfer window and could be sold if a £50m bid arrives at Forest’s doorstep, reports the Daily Mail.

Spurs are looking to replace Harry Kane, who was their top goalscorer last season and joined Bayern Munich ahead of the current campaign. The 22-year-old Forest star has a lot of potential having impressed in the Premier League last season and a deal could see other players head towards Nottingham – with centre-back Davinson Sanchez being one possibility.

Johnson scored eight goals and assisted a further three in the Premier League last season and is wanted by several clubs other than Tottenham. Nottingham Forest have already rejected offers of around £35m from Brentford this window, whilst Chelsea and West Ham have also been considering bids for the 22-year-old, but his preference should he go is understood to be Tottenham.

The Welsh star has a contract at the City Ground until 2026 but Tottenham will look to test Forest’s resolve with a bid arriving soon