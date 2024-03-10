Video: Brennan Johnson extends Tottenham’s lead with a great finish

Brennan Johnson extends Tottenham’s lead to 2-0, firmly establishing their dominance in the match.

This goal arrives mere moments after Maddison’s earlier strike, marking the second occasion in recent weeks that Tottenham has netted twice within a three-minute window, echoing their feat against Palace last week.

The opportunity came as Konza loses possession under pressure from Kulusevski, who swiftly capitalizes on the mistake.

Kulusevski’s deft pass finds Son, who, despite having options on either side, chooses to link up with Johnson on his left.

The Welsh international makes no mistake, slotting the ball into the back of the net with precision.

Witness the goal below: