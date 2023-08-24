Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Arsenal are now pushing to sign the 20-year-old Spanish international this summer.

Apparently, Fati is no longer a key player for Barcelona and he is seen as surplus to requirements at the Spanish club. Barcelona have made him available for transfer as they look to raise funds this summer.

The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties and they will look to cash in on the player if a suitable offer is presented.

Fati was regarded as one of the best young talents to have come out of the Barcelona academy and he was handed the number 10 shirt previously worn by Lionel Messi as well.

The 20-year-old remains an elite talent with a big future ahead of him and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement for him. Apparently, the attacker is keen to stay at the Spanish club and his agent Jorge Mendie will hold talks with Barcelona President Joan Laporta this week.

Apparently, Barcelona are prepared to loan him out the summer as well but Arsenal will have to cover his wages in full.

The attacker is valued at £50 million and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to sign him permanently.

The Gunners need a forward who can play anywhere across the front three and Fati’s versatility will be an added bonus.

Fati has the attributes to develop into a top-class player and someone like Mikel Arteta could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.