Bid rejected: Man City fail with £47m transfer offer for player also admired by Liverpool

Manchester City have reportedly seen a bid of around £47million for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes rejected.

The Portugal international, who is also admired by Liverpool, according to the Telegraph, has become a top target for Man City as they try to bring in cover for the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

Nunes has shone at Wolves and looks like he could be a fine option for City, though for now it seems they are struggling to persuade their Premier League rivals to sell.

City have already spent significant money on the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic this summer, while the Telegraph also note that Jeremy Doku is on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

Matheus Nunes in action for Portugal at the World Cup
That’s not a bad way for City to respond to winning the treble, and Nunes would be another fine signing if they could pull it off.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will step up their interest in the 24-year-old, or if they’re finished spending money on new midfielders after recruiting Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

