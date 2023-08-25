Eden Hazard has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Crystal Palace are plotting a surprise move to sign the Belgian international.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Real Madrid earlier this summer. Hazard has had a nightmare spell at the Spanish club and he failed to showcase his qualities due to persistent injury problems.

The 32-year-old might look to get his career back on track once again and a return to the Premier League would be ideal for him. The Belgian played his best football in England with Chelsea and a move to Crystal Palace could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

He won two league titles during his time in England as well.

Crystal Palace need to add more quality and depth in the attacking areas, especially after the departure of Wilfried Zaha. In addition to that, players like Eberechi Eze have been linked with a move this summer.

Palace will need to bring in a quality winger and Hazard would be an interesting acquisition.

There is no doubt that the Belgian is a world-class player on his day and he knows the league well. He could make an immediate impact at Selhurst Park if he joins the club.

Apparently, manager Roy Hodgson is keen for the move to happen as well.

Given the fact that he is available on a free transfer, makes the move more appealing. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can convince the Belgian to accept the move in the coming days.