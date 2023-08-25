Incredible Chelsea statistic that shows how much work Mauricio Pochettino has to do

Raheem Sterling was the architect of Chelsea’s Friday night win over Luton Town, a victory that won’t have gone unnoticed by supporters, Mauricio Pochettino and the board of the club.

Nicolas Jackson was also on target in a 3-0 win that kick-started the Argentinian’s reign at Stamford Bridge after they stuttered against West Ham in a 3-1 defeat last Sunday and toiled to a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the season against Liverpool.

There’s plenty of football still to be played this season and the Blues will need to get their game going at home especially if they want to be successful under Pochettino.

Owner, Todd Boehly, will demand it, though he needs to be aware of one significant stat which underscores just how difficult a job the manager does have on his hands.

At times in the match against Luton, it was the Hatters who were on top, and had they taken their chances when they arrived, we might have seen a different game.

As it was, man-of-the-match Sterling eventually took the game away from them with a second goal, and then an assist for Jackson to open his account.

Sterling was also on the scoresheet alongside Kai Havertz when Chelsea played Borussia Dortmund on March 7 in the Champions League.

Incredibly, before Friday night’s game, that was Chelsea’s last home victory – some five and a half months ago.