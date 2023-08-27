Manchester United make enquiry for £63 million Premier League ace

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have now made contact with Chelsea to enquire about a move for the 25-year-old Spanish full-back.

Apparently, they want to sign Cucurella on loan this summer. The Red Devils are yet to follow up with an official proposal for the player.

Chelsea paid £63 million for the 25-year-old full-back last summer but Cucurella has not been able to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues might consider selling him for a substantial offer but a loan would not make sense for them. Chelsea have Ben Chilwell and Cucurella as their left-back options and letting the Spaniard leave would weaken them.

Chelsea need quality and depth in their side in order to get back into the Champions League and letting a first-team player leave on loan would be foolish.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they have lost Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to injuries and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a left-back.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Blues to let Cucurella join the club on loan before the summer transfer window closes. Manchester United are reportedly looking at other candidates as well and a total of three players are on their shortlist as they look to shore up the defensive unit.