Euro giants closing in on bargain deal with Chelsea for 14-goal ace

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave the club on loan in the summer.

Italian outfit Roma are hoping to sign him and they are likely to pay a loan fee of around €4.8 million for the player as per Fichajes.

The Belgian scored 14 goals across all competitions at Inter Milan last season and he was expected to leave Chelsea permanently this summer. However, the Blues have not been able to sell him so far and they are now prepared to loan him out once again.

Lukaku has been outstanding for Inter Milan in the Italian league and he will look to make his mark at Roma now.

The Italian giants could use more quality and depth in the attack and the Belgian international could improve them immensely.

There is no doubt that Lukaku can be a world-class striker on his day and it remains to be seen whether Jose Mourinho can get the best out of the player once again.

It is clear that he does not have a future at Chelsea and it makes sense for the two parties to go separately.

Roma will be hoping to push for major trophies this season and someone like Romelu Lukaku could improve them substantially. The Belgian has won the Italian league title with Inter Milan and it remains to be seen whether he can help Roma compete for the Scudetto this year.

Signing a player of his ability for a season for just €4.8 million could prove to be a major bargain as well.