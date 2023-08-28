Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides the details of what happened between Harry Maguire and West Ham

With a week left to go in the summer transfer window, it looks like Harry Maguire is going to stay at Man United but at one point, that didn’t look like it would be the case.

West Ham chased the United defender and even agreed a transfer fee with the Manchester club. However, personal terms could not be agreed as the England star wanted to move to the Hammers on his conditions.

Rumours stated that Magurie wanted to join a more high-profile club, but writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has stated that wasn’t the case as the England star was open to moving to the London club and wanted to play for David Moyes.

However, that transfer never happened and it looks like Maguire will now stay at Old Trafford for another season.

Speaking about the transfer saga, Romano said: “Despite rumours, I’m not aware of Harry Maguire rejecting West Ham as he wanted to be part of a more high-profile club similar to that of Manchester United. In fact, what I’m being told is that he has always been open to joining West Ham this summer but he wants to do so on his conditions; and the player is also really attracted by the chance of joining David Moyes.

“For the rest of the transfer window, Maguire would be open to a loan move from now to Deadline Day, but Erik ten Hag and Man United feel it’s going be difficult to replace him if he leaves on loan so at the moment it’s still not easy and it looks like the defender might stay.”