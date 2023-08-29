Liverpool defender very high on Saudi club’s shortlist with final week deal a possibility

Saudi Arabian clubs have taken a liking to Liverpool this summer having bought two midfielders and made an attempt last week for Mohamed Salah.

With only a few days left in the transfer market, Al Ittihad have put Liverpool’s Joe Gomez very high on their list of defensive targets, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Saudi champions like the versatility of the player and will believe a move is possible given that the Englishman is not a regular starter at Anfield. Even so, Liverpool insist they’ve no intention to sell important players during the final days of the transfer window and it will come down to whether they can afford to let the 26-year-old leave or not.

Al Ittihad have a shortlist of defenders — Liverpool's Joe Gomez is very high on that list ???? #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Gomez is behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool and it is very hard to see him removing one of that duo from Jurgen Klopp’s first 11 anytime soon. The English defender played his most minutes this season at the weekend against Newcastle following a red card to Van Dijk and will be, for the most part, a backup player for the season.

The 26-year-old has a contract at Anfield until 2027 but if a big offer arrives from Saudi Arabia over the coming days, unlike Salah, it would be hard to see the Reds rejecting a deal. The Merseyside club have also been watching the market for a centre-back, therefore, if the Reds could sign one, that would pave the way for Gomez to leave.