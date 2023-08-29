Reliable journalist says Liverpool transfer is one to watch until Deadline Day

Liverpool are currently monitoring the market for any good deals related to midfielders and a reliable German journalist says that there is a feeling that they could push for Ryan Gravenberch in the coming days.

The Dutch midfielder has only seen nine minutes of action this season and is well down the pecking order at the German champions, which has sparked rumours of an exit all summer.

Two clubs that have been linked to the former Ajax star have been Liverpool and Man United, and according to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, there is a feeling that Liverpool could push for Gravenberch in the coming days before the transfer window shuts. 

The reporter says Bayern are waiting for concrete offers and that Gravenberch wants to play regularly and is unhappy with his current situation.

Gravenberch would be the final piece in Jurgen Klopp’s rebuild of this midfield having already brought in another three stars for the middle of the park.

There seems to be a chance that the Reds could get it done this week and has Plettenberg says, it is one to keep an ey on until Deadline Day.

