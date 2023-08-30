Chelsea add Man City star to transfer list as surprise talks set to begin

Chelsea look set to make a surprise late move for Man City’s Cole Palmer as the Blues really want the English youngster.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Man City youngster is being considered for the attacking addition Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make.

The West London club will open talks with the Premier League champions soon to see how much a deal will cost and what City’s stance is but it is clear that the Blues really want the player.

This is a surprise move for Chelsea to make as other names linked to the role have been Barceloan’s Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea add Cole Palmer to list of talented offensive players being considered for final addition! ???? #CFC Chelsea are set to open talks soon as they see Palmer as best solution. It remains to be seen Man City position on Palmer but Chelsea really want him. pic.twitter.com/uP6YSFQpob — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Palmer is not a starter for Man City but has made a big impact for the Manchester club so far this season, scoring big goals in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup. The England international also had a brilliant tournament at the UEFA Under-21 EUROS as it has been a big few months for the 21-year-old.

It remains to be seen how much the Man City youngster will cost Chelsea and a deal will likely hinge on the figure City will quote them.