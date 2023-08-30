Erik ten Hag’s number one target is growing frustrated with Man United

Man United’s summer business has been far from spectacular but the Red Devils are hoping to bring in one more player before Deadline Day.

It remains unknown if that will happen, but the man Erik ten Hag has been after for most of the summer is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. The Premier League giants are waiting to raise the necessary funds through sales before moving for the Morocco star and it is being reported by The Telegraph that the glacial pace of United’s dealings – and the looming transfer deadline – have led to frustration among the Fiorentina star’s camp, who are now considering their options.

The potential transfer is currently affecting the midfielder’s career as Amrabat is yet to play for Fiorentina this season due to his future being uncertain.

Man United do not have a lot of time to get the deal done at present, with things not looking great. There is also interest in Amrabat from Atletico Madrid, though the midfielder’s preference is believed to be a move to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is a player Man United need and it is clear that the Fiorentina star wants the transfer to happen, but whether United can get it done, remains to be seen.