Tottenham and Chelsea contact Barcelona over talented forward tipped for big things

Tottenham and Chelsea have contacted Barcelona over a potential deal for talented youngster Ansu Fati.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Spurs are still continuing to try and sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson but they also want to be informed about Fati who could leave the La Liga giants before Deadline Day.

Chelsea could challenge their London rivals for the 20-year-old as they were also been presented an opportunity earlier this week to make a move for the Barca star.

Fati is not fully trusted by Xavi and has yet to start a game for the Catalan side this season, therefore a transfer is more likely as Barca could also do with the cash.

Ansu Fati situation, one to watch until the end of the window as mentioned multiple times. ??? Understand Tottenham made contact to be informed on Ansu Fati situation while talks for Brennan Johnson continue. Chelsea have also been presented Ansu opportunity earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/ym5hZ3WOAb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Upon making his debut in 2019, Fati was tipped for big things at Barcelona and showed that promise sporadically over the following years. However, the winger’s young career has been plagued by some huge injuries and it has certainly affected his progress under Xavi.

The player is not a crucial one for the Barca boss and now a move to the Premier League could be an option as both Chelsea and Tottenham look to strengthen their forward options.