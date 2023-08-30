Tottenham and Chelsea contact Barcelona over talented forward tipped for big things

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham and Chelsea have contacted Barcelona over a potential deal for talented youngster Ansu Fati.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Spurs are still continuing to try and sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson but they also want to be informed about Fati who could leave the La Liga giants before Deadline Day.

Chelsea could challenge their London rivals for the 20-year-old as they were also been presented an opportunity earlier this week to make a move for the Barca star.

Fati is not fully trusted by Xavi and has yet to start a game for the Catalan side this season, therefore a transfer is more likely as Barca could also do with the cash.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League newcomers want Arsenal star but La Liga side pushing to win race
Video: Robbie Williams is loving Tottenham’s big Ange instead
More problems for Daniel Farke as Leeds lose cup match to lowly Salford

Upon making his debut in 2019, Fati was tipped for big things at Barcelona and showed that promise sporadically over the following years. However, the winger’s young career has been plagued by some huge injuries and it has certainly affected his progress under Xavi.

The player is not a crucial one for the Barca boss and now a move to the Premier League could be an option as both Chelsea and Tottenham look to strengthen their forward options.

More Stories Ansu Fati

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.