Video: Massive Carabao Cup shock on the cards as AFC Wimbledon take the lead at Chelsea

The Carabao Cup could be about to provide one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s history after little AFC Wimbledon took the lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
It’s true that the Blues began the match with a much-changed XI but manager, Mauricio Pochettino, can’t have been happy with his side’s performance.
James Tilley slammed home a 19th-minute penalty after it’s believed that Chelsea keeper, Robert Sanchez, was the victim of a tenuous refereeing decision.
AFC Wimbledon are ahead at Stamford Bridge!
Thanks to James Tilley's 19th minute penalty.#CHEWIM
— TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) August 30, 2023
Pictures provided by The Secret Scout courtesy of Paul Lapraik