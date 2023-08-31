Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek still has a very high chance of leaving Old Trafford before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter moving to rule out the links between the Dutch midfielder and the likes of Genoa and Lorient.

Man Utd fans will surely be disappointed with Van de Beek’s time at the club, with the 26-year-old looking a top talent during his Ajax days, but failing to find his feet under a few different United managers now.

It surely makes sense for Erik ten Hag to re-shape his midfield a bit, with Romano commenting that talks over Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat look set to continue, though that doesn’t necessarily seem to be pointing towards a move being imminent for Van de Beek as things stand, even if a departure in the next 24 hours or so still seems likely.

“Despite reports, I’m told that Manchester United have not sent any loan deal bid for Sofyan Amrabat,” Romano said.

“The only thing that happened yesterday was that Man United had conversations, via intermediaries, with Fiorentina. They didn’t send an official bid, but Fiorentina have been clear that they could be open to a loan move, though only if there is an obligation to buy clause. They basically want a permanent transfer, and would accept a loan-to-buy deal.

“So now it’s on United, but for now there is no loan bid, that’s something all my sources are denying. Let’s see what happens but for now Amrabat remains a top target for Man United and talks will continue.

“In terms of departures in that position for United, I think Donny van de Beek still has high, very high chances to leave. There are some options, but not Lorient or Genoa as of now, despite rumours.”