Eric Dier now unlikely to leave the club despite Levy trying to move him

Tottenham FC
Tottenham defender Eric Dier is unlikely to leave the club with just a few hours remaining in the transfer window, claims The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare.

He claims that Levy has been trying to move him since he has just one year left in his contract but has failed to agree any deals for him yet.

Dier did not have the best of seasons last campaign and came under a lot of criticism for his sub par performances prompting speculation about his place in the squad.

And he has failed to impress the new manager who has made it clear that he wants to have a solid defense.

Under manager Ange Postecoglou, he is yet to featur for Spurs’ first team this season and was notably absent from the squad that played Fulham in the League Cup.

While Dier has been linked with moves to clubs like Fulham, Bayern Munich (reportedly recommended by Harry Kane), Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest, no suitable deal has been reached.

With the transfer window closing soon, it appears that Eric Dier could very well be staying for another year which means he could leave on a free next summer.

