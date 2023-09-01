Watch: Alexis Mac Allister’s brother Kevin and the rest of the Union SG players’ brilliant reaction to drawing Liverpool in Europa League

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s players had a brilliant reaction to finding out they had drawn against Liverpool in the Europa League.

Liverpool were drawn in Group E that includes Union SG, LASK and Toulouse.

Alexis Mac Allister’s brother Kevin and the rest of the Union SG players were informed of the Europa League draw while they were in the plane on their way back from a qualifying clash with Lugano.

The video posted by their twitter account shows wild celebrations from the player when learning that they had been paired with Liverpool – with Kevin Mac Allister saying : “See you soon, bro!”

Watch below: