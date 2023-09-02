Manchester City confirm England international out with injury

Manchester City have confirmed Jack Grealish has suffered an injury.

Suffering a setback, Grealish, 27, will not play against Fulham during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Confirming the England international has been ruled out of today’s match, as well as congratulating new signing Jeremy Doku for his first competitive start since joining from Stade Rennes, Manchester City, via their official website, said: “The Belgian international [Doku] joined the Club last week and was on the bench for our 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, although he wasn’t called into action at Bramall Lane.

“He’s joined in the starting XI by Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji, with Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva among the substitutes, while Jack Grealish misses out through injury in the other switch from last weekend.”

Although the Cityzens have remained relatively tight-lipped over the extent of their number 10’s injury, Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski has reported the 27-year-old has suffered a ‘slight thigh injury’ and is ‘not expected to be out for long’.

Given Grealish is set for a quick return, the former Villa captain could be in line to feature in Manchester City’s next Premier League game against West Ham, which won’t take place until 16 September, following next week’s international break.

Even though there will be initial disappointment at Grealish’s setback, the Birmingham-born winger is rarely unavailable for games and has a very impressive career injury record overall.