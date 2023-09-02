The transfer merry-go-round has stopped turning again for another few months, and in amongst the deadline day madness came the news that, apparently, one Tottenham Hotspur player turned down the chance to move to Newcastle for free in the final hours of the window.

That’s despite the fact that the Magpies could’ve offered him the opportunity of Champions League football this season, and an established project under Eddie Howe rather than an emerging one under Ange Postecoglou.

Nevertheless, Hugo Lloris could not be swayed according to L’Equipe.

More Stories / Latest News Erik Ten Hag admits £72 million Man United star could start vs. Arsenal Sheffield United 2 – 1 Everton: Jordan Pickford converts brutally unlucky own-goal (video) Video: Joao Felix unveiled by Barcelona as he conducts ball-juggling master class

The former captain is out of favour under the Australian, who prefers Guglielmo Vicario as his No.1, and that appears to be the issue behind Lloris turning down a switch to St. James’ Park.

The outlet also note that a move to Newcastle was conditional on the French World Cup winner becoming Nick Pope’s understudy, and clearly being a No.2 to anyone doesn’t appeal to Lloris.

Quite where that leaves the keeper is unclear and it’s certainly a high stakes game of poker being played out at White Hart Lane.

There could surely be a home found for him in the Saudi Pro League but the likelihood is that if he’d wanted to move out to the Middle East and take advantage of the riches on offer, he would’ve done so already.