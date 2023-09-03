Liverpool 1 – 0 Aston Villa: Dominik Szoboszlai fires Reds into three-minute lead (video)

Liverpool have taken an early lead against Aston Villa during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Anfield.

Looking to keep their unbeaten run going, Liverpool will be hopeful of taking another three points away from home today.

And ensuring his side take a huge step toward doing just that, midfielder and summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has given the Reds a three-minute lead.

Check out the moment the Hungarian playmaker beat Emi Martinez below.

Pictures courtesy of Premier Live

