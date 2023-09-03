Exclusive: “We will have to see” – Fabrizio Romano on what next in the Mohamed Salah Al Ittihad transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest exclusive understanding of the Mohamed Salah transfer situation, saying we’ll have to wait and see if Al Ittihad continue to pursue him or if they move on to other targets in that position.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained how surprised some figures at Liverpool were by the size of the bid they received from the Saudi Pro League giants for their star player.

The Egypt international, however, remains a hugely important part of this Liverpool squad and their position is that he’s not for sale, though it will be interesting to see if Al Ittihad can come in and test the Merseyside giants’ resolve with an even bigger offer.

Either that, or they could try similar players in that position, though for now Romano doesn’t have a concrete update on the situation, with no talks seemingly taking place with a similar kind of attacking player.

“There was a big shock at Liverpool as well, as some figures at the club were not expecting the kind of numbers we saw with the bid coming in from Al Ittihad. They were anticipating a bid, but it was £100m plus add-ons up to a potential total fee of £150m,” Romano said.

“So this was something really huge for Mo Salah, and someone at Liverpool was really surprised. Still, the answer from the club was really strong – no, they wanted to keep Salah.

“In Saudi, they anticipate new attempts because Al Ittihad are obsessed with Salah. Liverpool, however, have been very clear – they don’t want to sell.

“We will have to see if Al Ittihad decide to try an alternative to Salah, no decision has been made yet and I’m not aware of any negotiation for that kind of forward.”