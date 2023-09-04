“Something incredible” – Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool star as ‘bargain of the summer’

The Premier League spent a record amount during this summer’s transfer window.

All the top clubs once again splashed the cash and fans saw the British record-fee broken not once, but twice.

Declan Rice became the country’s most expensive player after completing his £105 million transfer from West Ham to Arsenal. However, the England international quickly lost his title after Moises Caicedo transferred from Brighton to Chelsea for a whopping £115 million.

Arsenal and Chelsea weren’t the only sides to go big this summer though. Liverpool were also tasked with making several signings.

After losing nearly all of his senior midfielders at the end of last season, including Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson; both of whom left the Premier League in favour of lucrative Saudi Pro League contracts, Jurgen Klopp knew he had to spend the summer rebuilding his midfield.

Determined to restore the club to their former glory, the German opted to make four new midfield signings.

Dominik Szoboszlai joined from RB Leipzig for a reported £60 million fee, Ryan Gravenberch arrived from Bayern Munich for a reported £34 million fee, Wataru Endo came from Stuttgart for a reported £16 million fee and Alexis Mac Allister completed a transfer from Brighton for a reported £35 million fee.

And it is the latter who leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has named as his ‘bargain signing of the summer’.

“I want to mention Alexis Mac Allister [as the bargain deal of the summer],” Romano said on Monday’s DeBrief podcast.

“For me, this is a great signing by Liverpool. I think they did a very good job. […] For a fee which is close to €40 million, I think this is something incredible.”

Since making his competitive club debut at the start of the season, Mac Allister, who signed a five-year deal, has started all four of Liverpool’s Premier League games.