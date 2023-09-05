£200m offer incoming for Liverpool’s Mo Salah as Saudis arrive in London for talks

The next few days are going to be incredibly tense for Liverpool Football Club, with news that a Saudi delegation has arrived in London for talks over Mo Salah and are prepared to put a £200m offer on the table for his services.

It’s believed that Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, and the board have been steadfast in their position that the Egyptian King is not for sale – at any price.

However, that stance will be sorely tested once an official bid for a near world-record amount is made for the striker.

The Daily Mail note that this will become a reality before the Saudi transfer deadline closes in a few days time, and whilst Liverpool will bleat about not being able to buy a replacement, they will also need to consider whether it’s good business to be turning down such an amount for a player that is already 31 years of age.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Kylian Mbappe is now in talks to sign new PSG contract The assurances David Moyes wants before handing Jesse Lingard a West Ham contract Wales vs South Korea: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Of course, it will be difficult to just go out there in January and cherry pick someone to replace a player that has been the fulcrum of the side for years, however, £200m, even in this day and age, can still go a long way, and the Reds have shown their nous in the transfer market.

The old adage that one player doesn’t make a team is perfectly apt in this instance, and by the weekend we’re likely to see how well Liverpool have dealt with Saudi overtures.