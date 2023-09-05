Pundit voices concern over Lyon ultras “dressing down” speech to players

talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has given his opinion on the Lyon ultras speech to the players, after their 4-1 loss to PSG.

McCoist started by saying he fully agrees with the supporters right to protest and give their opinions as paying fans of a club. However he is not a fan of the public “dressing down” of the Lyon players at the end of the 4-1 loss to PSG on Sunday.

He went on to speak about how this sort of speech is the managers job, behind closed doors in the dressing room. Whilst understanding the passion the fans have and why they delivered the speech, McCoist compared the Lyon players to “little school boys” stood there being told off.

“It sets a very dangerous precedent!” ??? “I’ll fight for the fans’ right to give opinions, but a dressing down is the manager’s job.” Ally McCoist shares why he’s not a fan of the Lyon ultras giving a speech to the team. pic.twitter.com/aPW2yyv9jG — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 5, 2023

Lyon have endured a terrible start to the Ligue 1 campaign, earning one point out of a possible twelve, losing three of their first four games, and drawing the other.

The French side have conceded nine goals in their opening four games, and have only managed to score three, which has led to this frustration and outburst from the Lyon fans.

Olympique Lyonnais have missed out on European football for the past two seasons, and failure to qualify this season would be a third consecutive year without it. This would be the first time the club has missed out on European football for three years in a row, since the early 1990’s.