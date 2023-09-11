Ally McCoist urges Erik Ten Hag to give ‘different class’ midfielder more game time (video)

Scott McTominay deserves to play more regularly at Manchester United.

That is the view of TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist, who believes the Scottish midfielder “has been different class” for his country during the European Championship qualifying stage.

McTominay, 26, has become a fringe player under Erik Ten Hag, and after starting just 10 Premier League games since the start of last season, looks to be on his way out of Old Trafford.

However, despite being wanted by Newcastle United during the summer transfer window, after seeing a move fail to materialise, McTominay has been forced to stay at United, and McCoist thinks it’s time his domestic manager gave him a chance to replicate his international form after scoring six goals in his last five appearances.

Listen to what the Scotsman had to say below:

