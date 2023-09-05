Arsenal flop finally set to leave the club with Besiktas keen to secure deal

It was quite the transfer window for Arsenal, the Gunners securing a new record signing in Declan Rice as well as bringing on board Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

All of the new boys seem to have been diligent and considered signings, bought primarily to shore up the Gunners squad in various positions.

In Rice’s case, particularly after scoring the all-important second goal against Man United at the weekend, he has settled into his new life in north London magnificently.

One former record signing never really did that, however.

Nicolas Pepe has long since been considered to be an Arsenal starter, and in fact, the Frenchman, signed on a £72m deal, spent the entirety of last season on loan at Nice.

With no future for him at the Emirates Stadium, and with his reported £140,000 per week wages (via Capology) draining the club coffers, there’s an obvious need to quickly move him on.

Thankfully, according to 90Min, help may be at hand in the form of Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas.

The transfer window remains open in Turkey for a while yet so there’s certainly time to get a deal done. The outlet suggest that Pepe has accepted his future remains away from the club, and therefore a move appears likely to suit all parties at this stage.