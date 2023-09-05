Man City on red alert after FA’s Guardiola dream emerges

After enjoying such a trophy-laden era under manager, Pep Guardiola, the last thing that Man City would want is for him to be poached by the Football Association.

However, according to the Daily Mail, that is something that is under consideration as the FA look ahead to the European Championship and beyond.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Gareth Southgate will walk away from the England job after that tournament, but his future has been a topic of discussion on various occasions it would seem.

Though Guardiola has never won at national team level, there would be a huge degree of fascination in such an appointment.

Would he be able to transfer the huge success he’s had at club level since 2008?

Incredibly, in just 15 years in senior management, Guardiola has won 35 trophies, making him joint second in the all-time list with 77-year-old Mircea Lucescu, and just 14 behind Sir Alex Ferguson according to Give Me Sport.

There have been plenty of successful club managers that haven’t been able to replicate that on the international stage, but maybe that’s an itch that Guardiola feels he just needs to scratch.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds could land former PSG player after deadline day has passed West Ham make decision on key player after Saudi Arabia offer Video: Ange Postecoglou confirms Hugo Lloris has no future at Tottenham

The Catalan does still have two years left on his Man City contract so if the FA are serious about acquiring him, they will need to pay Man City compensation.

With the Cityzens unlikely to play ball, the entire scenario may simply boil down to Guardiola’s own preference.