Impressive stat perfectly highlights how Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into fighters who never give up

Arsenal have scored a high number of goals after 90 minutes since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, latest stats have shown.

The Gunners seem to be developing a knack for stoppage time goals, including memorable winners against Manchester United and Bournemouth last season, as well as at home to Man Utd last weekend.

While Arsenal were often characterised as being a bit of a soft touch during the latter part of Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager, it seems Arteta has done well to restore that battling spirit to the team.

See below for Sky’s stats on how Arsenal are now among the top scorers for goals after 90 minutes in the Premier League since Arteta took over…

Arsenal have scored 17 Premier League goals after ninety minutes since Mikel Arteta's appointment ?? pic.twitter.com/dnufCjZAEO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 5, 2023

Manchester City remain top of the pile over the same period, and that perhaps shows the high standards Arsenal need to match if they are to establish themselves as serious title contenders.

AFC had a good season last year as they came surprisingly close to giving City a real scare in the title race, and they’ll hope that signings like Declan Rice can help them go a step further this term.