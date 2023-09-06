Cyprus vs Scotland: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Cyprus (5th in European Qualifying Group A) take on Scotland (1st in European Qualifying Group A) on Friday 8th of September, at the AEK Arena, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, Scotland beat Cyprus 3-0 in a European Championship Qualifier, with goals from Scott McTominay (x2) and John McGinn. The two sides have played eight times, and Scotland have won on all eight occasions, dating back to their first meeting in 1968.

Cyprus lost their last European Championship Qualifier 3-1 to Norway. Goals coming from Ola Solbakken and Erling Haaland (x2).

Scotland won their last European Championship Qualifier, beating Georgia 2-0 at Hampden Park. Goals from Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay secured the win for Scotland.

How to watch Cyprus vs Scotland

Date: Friday, September 8th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: AEK Arena

Team News:

Scotland have included Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson in the squad and could make his international debut. Defenders Liam Cooper and Grant Hanley are out through injury, and Lyndon Dykes has been selected in the squad, but could be ruled out for the game against Cyprus due to injury.

Predicted XI:

Cyprus: Mall, Correia, Ioannou, Laifis, Gogic, Antoniou, Pileas, Kastanos, Kousoulas, Charalampous, Pittas.

Scotland: Gunn, Robertson, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, McGinn, Christie, Adams.