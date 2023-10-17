Scotland team news: Liam Kelly debut as Steve Clarke makes eight changes for France test

Though it’s only a friendly against France in Lille on Tuesday evening, Steve Clarke is still taking a bit of a risk by ringing the changes for his Scotland side.

The last thing that they need after the high of qualifying for Euro 2024 is the come down of a heavy defeat against last year’s World Cup runners-up.

Not that Clarke will be thinking anywhere along those lines of course, and the eight who get their chance from the off will clearly be keen to prove that the manager was right to take a chance on them.

? Your Scotland team to face France this evening. An exciting night ahead in Lille ?#FRASCO pic.twitter.com/XFmUJySk3E — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 17, 2023

They included debutant, Liam Kelly, making his bow in goal in place of Angus Gunn.

The only players that have retained their place from the Spain game are Scott McTominay, Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna.

Coming into the starting line-up are Liam Cooper, Che Adams, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Greg Taylor, Nathan Patterson and Kenny McLean.

More Stories / Latest News England team news: Colwill benched as Southgate reverts to type against Italy Twist in Tonali betting case could have big repercussions for Newcastle David Raya opens up on Aaron Ramsdale relationship after claiming No.1 spot

Though it could be argued that there are no friendlies in football, this match does give Clarke the perfect opportunity to blood a few players that often have to make an impact from the bench or tend to not get too much of a look in.

With any luck, his selections will help to give him some food for thought over the coming months.