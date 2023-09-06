Simon Jordan, Jim White and Danny Murphy have debated who should take over as England manager once Gareth Southgate leaves his post.

To begin with, Jordan and Murphy speak about their preferred choices for the England managerial job once Southgate leaves, after reported claims that he could leave the post after EURO 2024.

The preferred choice of Murphy is Pep Guardiola and the preferred choice of Jordan is Jurgen Klopp, and this is where Jim White makes the point of a previous discussion where they had agreed they would prefer an English manager to take over.

Jordan then goes on to state he would prefer an Englishman, but then says “where is this embarrassment of riches, of English coaches sitting out there”, alluding to the fact that we lack many elite tier English coaches.

?????: “Klopp! Where are English coaches?” ?????: “I’d be made up with Steve Holland.” ?????: “Neil Warnock? Mike Bassett?” ? Jordan & Murphy debate who should take over from Gareth Southgate at England. ??????? pic.twitter.com/Fy7hdufgul — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 6, 2023

Steve Holland would be one option who is an Englishman and already resides in the National team set up, and Murphy went on to say how he “would be made up” if Holland got the job.

Some top English managers who could be targeted include Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Michael Carrick, whilst some non English coaches that have been reported to be under consideration are Pep Guardiola and Serina Wiegman (the England Women’s team manager).