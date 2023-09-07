Following their relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season, Leeds United face a daunting future.

Although desperate to return to England’s top flight, winning promotion out of the second tier is not easy, as they discovered last time after spending 16 years attempting to return to the Premier League.

And after winning just one of their first five league games, Daniel Farke’s task of winning promotion at the first time of asking is shaping up to be a mountain.

And according to recent reports, the German manager could be preparing to change up his preferred matchday starting lineup.

Leeds writer Kris Smith, who spoke to Football League World, thinks Luke Ayling’s days as Leeds’ first choice right back are numbered, especially in light of the arrival of Djed Spence, who joined from Spurs on loan.

“Is Ayling going to be a starter?” Smith questioned.

“I think, at the moment, the opposite is the case for him. He’s seriously struggled in every game we’ve played so far this season defensively. We also now have one of the best full-backs in the league waiting for his chance to shine. Spence had 10 minutes off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday and completed just one less take-on than Ayling had completed all season so far, showing exactly what he’s going to bring to us. He can carry the ball past anyone in this division. I think his defensive credentials are something that people might question based on his time in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

“But his recovery to stop Josh Windass at the weekend – which would’ve been 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday – has already got the fans onside in that regard. I think, at the moment, it’s an absolute no-brainer that we drop Ayling for him despite Ayling being a great servant for us.”

And reacting to Smith’s assessment, journalist Dean Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I feel like Leeds are finding it hard, at the moment, what to expect from the team. You see people like Ayling getting quite a bit of stick, which seems harsh based on everything he’s done for Leeds. He’s got to try not to let that get to him. But with Spence coming in, you would imagine he’s doing that to get a regular starting berth.”

During his seven years at Elland Road, Ayling, who has one year left on his deal, has directly contributed to 33 goals in 258 games in all competitions.