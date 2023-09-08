Albania vs Poland: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Albania (2nd in European Qualifying Group E) take on Poland (4th in European Qualifying Group E) on Sunday 10th of September, at the Air Albania Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Poland emerged victorious, beating Albania 1-0 in March, 2023. The only goal of the game coming from Karol Swiderski in the 41st minute.

These two have met on 14 occasions, with Poland winning 10 times, the tie ending in a draw on three occasions, and Albania only winning one of the 14 games, back in 1953.

How to watch Albania vs Poland

Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Air Albania Stadium

Team News:

Albania have included Mirland Daku and Arbnor Muja in their squad, who are both uncapped for Albania. Chelsea’s Armando Broja remains out through injury, as he continues his rehabilitation program.

Poland have included Wojciech Szczesny in their squad, despite him missing the last two club fixtures for Juventus through injury. Malik Nawrocki and Nicola Zalewski miss out through injuries, whilst key names such as Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski are in the squad.

Predicted XI:

Albania: Berisha, Mitaj, Djimsiti, Ismajli, Hysaj, Asllani, Ramadani, Seferi, Bajrami, Asani, Cikalleshi.

Poland: Skorupski, Kaminski, Kiwior, Kedziora, Bednarek, Bereszynski, Zielinski, Szymanski, Linetty, Milik, Lewandowski.