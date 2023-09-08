Video: Bruno Fernandes with a stunning goal to give Portugal the lead against Slovakia

Bruno Fernandes has given Portugal the lead against Slovakia with a stunning finish.

The Manchester United midfielder received the ball from Bernando Silva on the left and made a driving run inside the penalty area getting past three Slovakian defenders before unleashing a fierce strike from a very tight angle.

The powerful low-driven strike went straight past the keeper into the bottom corner.

